Sept 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 20
Hobro IK 1 Esbjerg 1
Friday, September 19
Randers 1 Silkeborg IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 7 6 0 1 16 8 18
-------------------------
2 Randers 8 5 1 2 9 7 16
3 Hobro IK 8 4 3 1 13 6 15
-------------------------
4 Nordsjaelland 7 4 1 2 11 11 13
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 7 2 4 1 8 6 10
6 Brondby 7 3 1 3 9 8 10
7 FC Copenhagen 7 2 2 3 6 9 8
8 Esbjerg 8 1 4 3 8 9 7
9 SonderjyskE 7 1 4 2 6 8 7
10 FC Vestsjaelland 7 2 1 4 10 13 7
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 7 1 2 4 8 11 5
12 Silkeborg IF 8 0 3 5 3 11 3
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 21
OB Odense v SonderjyskE (1200)
FC Copenhagen v Brondby (1430)
Nordsjaelland v Midtjylland (1700)
Monday, September 22
FC Vestsjaelland v AaB Aalborg (1700)