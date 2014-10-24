Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 24
Silkeborg IF 1 FC Vestsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 11 9 0 2 25 12 27
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 11 6 2 3 17 16 20
3 Randers 11 5 3 3 9 8 18
-------------------------
4 FC Copenhagen 11 5 3 3 11 11 18
-------------------------
5 Brondby 11 5 2 4 18 12 17
6 Hobro IK 11 4 5 2 17 14 17
7 FC Vestsjaelland 12 4 2 6 14 21 14
8 SonderjyskE 11 2 7 2 12 13 13
9 AaB Aalborg 11 2 6 3 10 10 12
10 Esbjerg 11 2 5 4 13 13 11
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 11 2 3 6 12 16 9
12 Silkeborg IF 12 0 4 8 7 19 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 25
SonderjyskE v Midtjylland (1500)
Sunday, October 26
Randers v OB Odense (1300)
Hobro IK v FC Copenhagen (1600)
Esbjerg v Brondby (1800)
Monday, October 27
Nordsjaelland v AaB Aalborg (1800)