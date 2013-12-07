Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 7
FC Copenhagen 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Friday, December 6
Nordsjaelland 2 OB Odense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 17 9 6 2 29 16 33
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 18 8 6 4 34 21 30
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 17 8 5 4 27 20 29
4 Brondby 17 6 6 5 22 21 24
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 18 6 5 7 20 25 23
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 18 5 7 6 28 26 22
7 AGF Aarhus 17 6 4 7 25 30 22
8 Viborg 17 5 6 6 28 29 21
9 FC Vestsjaelland 18 5 6 7 20 26 21
10 Randers 17 4 8 5 23 27 20
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 17 5 4 8 29 27 19
12 SonderjyskE 17 4 3 10 16 33 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 8
Randers v Esbjerg (1300)
Midtjylland v AGF Aarhus (1530)
SonderjyskE v Brondby (1800)
Monday, December 9
AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1800)