April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 7 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Nordsjaelland 0 Sunday, April 6 Brondby 1 Esbjerg 0 FC Copenhagen 2 SonderjyskE 0 Viborg 2 OB Odense 2 Saturday, April 5 Midtjylland 2 AaB Aalborg 3 Friday, April 4 AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AaB Aalborg 25 13 7 5 47 30 46 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 25 13 6 6 45 24 45 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 25 10 9 6 41 30 39 4 Brondby 25 10 9 6 33 27 39 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 25 9 6 10 38 31 33 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 25 9 6 10 27 33 33 7 OB Odense 25 7 10 8 37 35 31 8 Randers 25 6 11 8 29 37 29 9 AGF Aarhus 25 8 5 12 33 46 29 10 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 10 9 23 33 28 ------------------------- 11 Viborg 25 6 9 10 34 44 27 12 SonderjyskE 25 6 6 13 27 44 24 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation