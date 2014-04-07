April 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 7
FC Vestsjaelland 0 Nordsjaelland 0
Sunday, April 6
Brondby 1 Esbjerg 0
FC Copenhagen 2 SonderjyskE 0
Viborg 2 OB Odense 2
Saturday, April 5
Midtjylland 2 AaB Aalborg 3
Friday, April 4
AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AaB Aalborg 25 13 7 5 47 30 46
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 25 13 6 6 45 24 45
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 25 10 9 6 41 30 39
4 Brondby 25 10 9 6 33 27 39
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 25 9 6 10 38 31 33
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 25 9 6 10 27 33 33
7 OB Odense 25 7 10 8 37 35 31
8 Randers 25 6 11 8 29 37 29
9 AGF Aarhus 25 8 5 12 33 46 29
10 FC Vestsjaelland 25 6 10 9 23 33 28
-------------------------
11 Viborg 25 6 9 10 34 44 27
12 SonderjyskE 25 6 6 13 27 44 24
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation