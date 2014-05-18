May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 18
AaB Aalborg 1 AGF Aarhus 0
Esbjerg 0 Viborg 0
FC Copenhagen 3 OB Odense 2
Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 2
Randers 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1
SonderjyskE 3 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 AaB Aalborg 33 18 8 7 60 38 62
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 33 15 11 7 54 38 56
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 33 16 7 10 61 38 55
4 Brondby 33 13 13 7 47 38 52
5 Esbjerg 33 13 9 11 47 38 48
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 33 13 7 13 38 44 46
7 Randers 33 9 14 10 41 45 41
8 OB Odense 33 10 10 13 47 46 40
9 FC Vestsjaelland 33 8 14 11 31 42 38
10 SonderjyskE 33 10 8 15 41 53 38
-------------------------
R11 AGF Aarhus 33 9 5 19 38 60 32
R12 Viborg 33 6 10 17 38 63 28
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
11-12: Relegation