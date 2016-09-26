Sept 26 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 26
Silkeborg IF 5 AaB Aalborg 3
Sunday, September 25
Brondby 3 OB Odense 0
Midtjylland 5 Horsens 2
Nordsjaelland 3 Esbjerg 0
Randers 0 SonderjyskE 4
Viborg 0 Lyngby 1
Saturday, September 24
FC Copenhagen 2 AGF Aarhus 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 11 7 4 0 25 6 25
2 Brondby 11 6 3 2 28 9 21
3 Midtjylland 11 5 5 1 25 13 20
4 Randers 11 5 4 2 13 12 19
5 AaB Aalborg 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
6 Lyngby 11 5 2 4 11 10 17
-------------------------
7 SonderjyskE 11 3 5 3 16 16 14
8 Horsens 11 3 5 3 16 18 14
9 AGF Aarhus 11 3 3 5 12 20 12
10 Viborg 11 3 2 6 12 16 11
11 Nordsjaelland 11 3 2 6 14 20 11
12 Silkeborg IF 11 2 4 5 12 23 10
13 OB Odense 11 1 4 6 9 16 7
14 Esbjerg 11 1 4 6 9 24 7
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off