May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 11
AGF Aarhus 5 Esbjerg 1
Hobro IK 1 Midtjylland 4
SonderjyskE 2 Viborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 28 17 8 3 50 22 59
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 29 17 4 8 48 30 55
3 Midtjylland 29 14 7 8 48 29 49
4 AaB Aalborg 28 15 4 9 53 35 49
-------------------------
5 Brondby 28 13 6 9 35 32 45
6 Randers 28 11 7 10 37 35 40
7 OB Odense 28 12 4 12 44 44 40
8 Viborg 29 9 7 13 30 38 34
9 Nordsjaelland 28 10 4 14 30 41 34
10 AGF Aarhus 29 6 12 11 39 43 30
11 Esbjerg 29 6 9 14 32 53 27
-------------------------
R12 Hobro IK 29 2 6 21 21 65 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, May 12
Nordsjaelland v OB Odense (1600)
Randers v Brondby (1600)
AaB Aalborg v FC Copenhagen (1800)
Saturday, May 14
Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1600)
Sunday, May 15
OB Odense v Hobro IK (1200)
Monday, May 16
Viborg v Randers (1100)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1400)
Esbjerg v Brondby (1600)