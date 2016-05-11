May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 11 AGF Aarhus 5 Esbjerg 1 Hobro IK 1 Midtjylland 4 SonderjyskE 2 Viborg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 28 17 8 3 50 22 59 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 29 17 4 8 48 30 55 3 Midtjylland 29 14 7 8 48 29 49 4 AaB Aalborg 28 15 4 9 53 35 49 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 28 13 6 9 35 32 45 6 Randers 28 11 7 10 37 35 40 7 OB Odense 28 12 4 12 44 44 40 8 Viborg 29 9 7 13 30 38 34 9 Nordsjaelland 28 10 4 14 30 41 34 10 AGF Aarhus 29 6 12 11 39 43 30 11 Esbjerg 29 6 9 14 32 53 27 ------------------------- R12 Hobro IK 29 2 6 21 21 65 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Thursday, May 12 Nordsjaelland v OB Odense (1600) Randers v Brondby (1600) AaB Aalborg v FC Copenhagen (1800) Saturday, May 14 Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1600) Sunday, May 15 OB Odense v Hobro IK (1200) Monday, May 16 Viborg v Randers (1100) FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1400) Esbjerg v Brondby (1600)