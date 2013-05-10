May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 10 Nordsjaelland 4 OB Odense 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Copenhagen 30 18 10 2 61 28 64 2 Nordsjaelland 31 16 9 6 59 33 57 ------------------------- 3 Randers 30 14 6 10 33 37 48 4 AaB Aalborg 30 13 6 11 48 40 45 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 30 11 8 11 30 29 41 ------------------------- 6 Midtjylland 30 10 10 10 44 44 40 7 OB Odense 31 10 7 14 47 50 37 8 SonderjyskE 30 11 4 15 47 52 37 9 AGF Aarhus 30 9 8 13 43 45 35 10 Brondby 30 7 11 12 33 44 32 ------------------------- 11 Horsens 30 7 10 13 27 44 31 12 Silkeborg IF 30 8 5 17 34 60 29 ------------------------- C - Champion 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 11 AGF Aarhus v SonderjyskE (1500) Sunday, May 12 Midtjylland v Randers (1200) AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1500) FC Copenhagen v Esbjerg (1700) Monday, May 13 Horsens v Silkeborg IF (1700)