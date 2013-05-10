May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 10
Nordsjaelland 4 OB Odense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 FC Copenhagen 30 18 10 2 61 28 64
2 Nordsjaelland 31 16 9 6 59 33 57
-------------------------
3 Randers 30 14 6 10 33 37 48
4 AaB Aalborg 30 13 6 11 48 40 45
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 30 11 8 11 30 29 41
-------------------------
6 Midtjylland 30 10 10 10 44 44 40
7 OB Odense 31 10 7 14 47 50 37
8 SonderjyskE 30 11 4 15 47 52 37
9 AGF Aarhus 30 9 8 13 43 45 35
10 Brondby 30 7 11 12 33 44 32
-------------------------
11 Horsens 30 7 10 13 27 44 31
12 Silkeborg IF 30 8 5 17 34 60 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 11
AGF Aarhus v SonderjyskE (1500)
Sunday, May 12
Midtjylland v Randers (1200)
AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1500)
FC Copenhagen v Esbjerg (1700)
Monday, May 13
Horsens v Silkeborg IF (1700)