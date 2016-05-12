May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, May 12
AaB Aalborg 0 FC Copenhagen 2
Nordsjaelland 0 OB Odense 1
Randers 0 Brondby 2
Wednesday, May 11
AGF Aarhus 5 Esbjerg 1
Hobro IK 1 Midtjylland 4
SonderjyskE 2 Viborg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 29 18 8 3 52 22 62
-------------------------
2 SonderjyskE 29 17 4 8 48 30 55
3 Midtjylland 29 14 7 8 48 29 49
4 AaB Aalborg 29 15 4 10 53 37 49
-------------------------
5 Brondby 29 14 6 9 37 32 48
6 OB Odense 29 13 4 12 45 44 43
7 Randers 29 11 7 11 37 37 40
8 Viborg 29 9 7 13 30 38 34
9 Nordsjaelland 29 10 4 15 30 42 34
10 AGF Aarhus 29 6 12 11 39 43 30
11 Esbjerg 29 6 9 14 32 53 27
-------------------------
R12 Hobro IK 29 2 6 21 21 65 12
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-4: Europa League preliminary round
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 14
Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1600)
Sunday, May 15
OB Odense v Hobro IK (1200)
Monday, May 16
Viborg v Randers (1100)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1400)
Esbjerg v Brondby (1600)