March 13 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 13
AaB Aalborg 1 Midtjylland 1
Sunday, March 12
Horsens 0 Brondby 2
FC Copenhagen 2 Esbjerg 0
OB Odense 0 SonderjyskE 1
Saturday, March 11
Lyngby 1 Viborg 0
Friday, March 10
Nordsjaelland 5 Silkeborg IF 1
Randers 1 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 25 18 7 0 54 9 61
2 Brondby 25 14 7 4 49 21 49
3 Lyngby 25 11 6 8 23 20 39
4 Midtjylland 25 10 8 7 43 27 38
5 SonderjyskE 25 9 9 7 29 32 36
6 Randers 25 9 6 10 26 31 33
-------------------------
7 AaB Aalborg 25 9 6 10 27 36 33
8 Nordsjaelland 25 8 8 9 39 40 32
9 Silkeborg IF 25 7 9 9 30 43 30
10 Horsens 25 7 7 11 28 44 28
11 AGF Aarhus 25 6 7 12 32 38 25
12 OB Odense 25 6 7 12 24 31 25
13 Esbjerg 25 5 8 12 27 47 23
14 Viborg 25 5 7 13 27 39 22
1-6: Championship play-off
7-14: Play-off