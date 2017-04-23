April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
FC Copenhagen 3 Midtjylland 1
Nordsjaelland 0 Brondby 1
Friday, April 21
SonderjyskE 1 Lyngby 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 30 22 8 0 64 13 74
-------------------------
2 Brondby 30 18 7 5 58 27 61
-------------------------
3 Lyngby 30 12 7 11 30 30 43
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 30 11 9 10 52 38 42
5 Nordsjaelland 30 11 9 10 48 44 42
6 SonderjyskE 30 10 9 11 34 43 39
1: Champions League preliminary round
2: Europa League preliminary round
3: Europa League play-off