Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 8
Midtjylland 3 AGF Aarhus 0
Randers 1 Esbjerg 0
SonderjyskE 1 Brondby 1
Saturday, December 7
FC Copenhagen 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Friday, December 6
Nordsjaelland 2 OB Odense 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 18 10 6 2 32 16 36
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 18 8 6 4 34 21 30
-------------------------
3 AaB Aalborg 17 8 5 4 27 20 29
4 Brondby 18 6 7 5 23 22 25
-------------------------
5 Randers 18 5 8 5 24 27 23
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 18 6 5 7 20 25 23
7 OB Odense 18 5 7 6 28 26 22
8 AGF Aarhus 18 6 4 8 25 33 22
9 Viborg 17 5 6 6 28 29 21
10 FC Vestsjaelland 18 5 6 7 20 26 21
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 18 5 4 9 29 28 19
12 SonderjyskE 18 4 4 10 17 34 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 9
AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1800)