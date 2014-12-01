Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 1
Midtjylland 2 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Sunday, November 30
AaB Aalborg 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 0
Hobro IK 0 Randers 1
Saturday, November 29
Silkeborg IF 0 OB Odense 1
Friday, November 28
SonderjyskE 0 Esbjerg 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 16 13 1 2 34 15 40
-------------------------
2 Randers 16 9 3 4 17 11 30
3 FC Copenhagen 16 8 5 3 16 12 29
-------------------------
4 Brondby 16 7 3 6 20 17 24
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 16 7 3 6 19 20 24
6 AaB Aalborg 16 5 6 5 15 13 21
7 Hobro IK 16 5 5 6 23 24 20
8 Esbjerg 16 4 7 5 23 19 19
9 SonderjyskE 16 3 10 3 16 17 19
10 OB Odense 16 5 3 8 18 22 18
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 16 4 2 10 16 30 14
12 Silkeborg IF 16 0 4 12 8 25 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation