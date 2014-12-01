Dec 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, December 1 Midtjylland 2 FC Vestsjaelland 1 Sunday, November 30 AaB Aalborg 0 FC Copenhagen 1 Nordsjaelland 2 Brondby 0 Hobro IK 0 Randers 1 Saturday, November 29 Silkeborg IF 0 OB Odense 1 Friday, November 28 SonderjyskE 0 Esbjerg 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 16 13 1 2 34 15 40 ------------------------- 2 Randers 16 9 3 4 17 11 30 3 FC Copenhagen 16 8 5 3 16 12 29 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 16 7 3 6 20 17 24 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 16 7 3 6 19 20 24 6 AaB Aalborg 16 5 6 5 15 13 21 7 Hobro IK 16 5 5 6 23 24 20 8 Esbjerg 16 4 7 5 23 19 19 9 SonderjyskE 16 3 10 3 16 17 19 10 OB Odense 16 5 3 8 18 22 18 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 16 4 2 10 16 30 14 12 Silkeborg IF 16 0 4 12 8 25 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation