Feb 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 20
Nordsjaelland 0 Randers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 17 13 1 3 34 18 40
-------------------------
2 Randers 18 10 4 4 20 11 34
3 FC Copenhagen 17 9 5 3 19 12 32
-------------------------
4 Brondby 17 8 3 6 21 17 27
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 18 7 4 7 19 23 25
6 AaB Aalborg 17 5 7 5 16 14 22
7 Hobro IK 17 5 6 6 24 25 21
8 Esbjerg 17 4 8 5 23 19 20
9 SonderjyskE 17 3 11 3 16 17 20
10 OB Odense 17 5 4 8 19 23 19
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 17 4 3 10 17 31 15
12 Silkeborg IF 17 0 4 13 8 26 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 21
Silkeborg IF v Esbjerg (1600)
Sunday, February 22
SonderjyskE v Hobro IK (1300)
FC Copenhagen v FC Vestsjaelland (1600)
AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1800)
Monday, February 23
Midtjylland v OB Odense (1800)