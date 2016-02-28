Feb 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 28
Brondby 1 Hobro IK 0
FC Copenhagen 2 Esbjerg 1
Viborg 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Saturday, February 27
Randers 1 SonderjyskE 1
Friday, February 26
OB Odense 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 18 11 5 2 32 13 38
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 18 11 1 6 39 23 34
3 SonderjyskE 19 10 2 7 29 21 32
-------------------------
4 Brondby 19 9 5 5 28 20 32
-------------------------
5 Midtjylland 17 9 4 4 26 14 31
6 Randers 19 8 4 7 28 27 28
7 OB Odense 19 7 4 8 31 37 25
8 Nordsjaelland 19 7 2 10 19 28 23
9 AGF Aarhus 19 5 7 7 25 28 22
10 Viborg 19 6 4 9 16 24 22
11 Esbjerg 19 3 6 10 25 39 15
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 19 2 4 13 15 39 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 29
Midtjylland v AaB Aalborg (1800)