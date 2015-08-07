Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 7
OB Odense 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
-------------------------
2 AGF Aarhus 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
3 OB Odense 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
-------------------------
4 FC Copenhagen 2 2 0 0 5 2 6
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
6 Viborg 3 1 1 1 2 3 4
7 Randers 2 1 0 1 5 3 3
8 SonderjyskE 3 1 0 2 4 5 3
9 Hobro IK 3 1 0 2 2 4 3
10 Nordsjaelland 3 1 0 2 2 6 3
11 Esbjerg 3 0 1 2 3 5 1
-------------------------
12 Brondby 3 0 0 3 2 6 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 8
Hobro IK v Viborg (1400)
Sunday, August 9
Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1130)
FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1400)
Randers v Brondby (1600)
Monday, August 10
AaB Aalborg v Midtjylland (1700)