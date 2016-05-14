MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 14 Midtjylland 3 SonderjyskE 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 29 18 8 3 52 22 62 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 30 17 4 9 50 33 55 3 Midtjylland 30 15 7 8 51 31 52 4 AaB Aalborg 29 15 4 10 53 37 49 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 29 14 6 9 37 32 48 6 OB Odense 29 13 4 12 45 44 43 7 Randers 29 11 7 11 37 37 40 8 Viborg 29 9 7 13 30 38 34 9 Nordsjaelland 29 10 4 15 30 42 34 10 AGF Aarhus 29 6 12 11 39 43 30 11 Esbjerg 29 6 9 14 32 53 27 ------------------------- R12 Hobro IK 29 2 6 21 21 65 12 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 OB Odense v Hobro IK (1200) Monday, May 16 Viborg v Randers (1100) FC Copenhagen v Nordsjaelland (1400) Esbjerg v Brondby (1600)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.