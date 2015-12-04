Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 4
AGF Aarhus 2 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 16 9 5 2 26 11 32
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 17 10 1 6 37 23 31
3 Midtjylland 17 9 4 4 26 14 31
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 17 9 1 7 27 20 28
-------------------------
5 Brondby 17 7 5 5 25 20 26
6 Randers 17 8 2 7 27 26 26
7 OB Odense 17 7 3 7 28 31 24
8 Nordsjaelland 17 7 1 9 18 25 22
9 AGF Aarhus 18 5 6 7 23 26 21
10 Viborg 17 6 3 8 15 21 21
11 Esbjerg 17 3 6 8 24 36 15
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 17 2 3 12 15 38 9
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 5
Hobro IK v Randers (1500)
Sunday, December 6
Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1230)
Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1500)
FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1700)
Monday, December 7
AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1800)