Dec 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 4 AGF Aarhus 2 Midtjylland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 16 9 5 2 26 11 32 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 17 10 1 6 37 23 31 3 Midtjylland 17 9 4 4 26 14 31 ------------------------- 4 SonderjyskE 17 9 1 7 27 20 28 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 17 7 5 5 25 20 26 6 Randers 17 8 2 7 27 26 26 7 OB Odense 17 7 3 7 28 31 24 8 Nordsjaelland 17 7 1 9 18 25 22 9 AGF Aarhus 18 5 6 7 23 26 21 10 Viborg 17 6 3 8 15 21 21 11 Esbjerg 17 3 6 8 24 36 15 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 17 2 3 12 15 38 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 5 Hobro IK v Randers (1500) Sunday, December 6 Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1230) Nordsjaelland v Brondby (1500) FC Copenhagen v OB Odense (1700) Monday, December 7 AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1800)