Dec 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, December 9 AaB Aalborg 5 Viborg 0 Sunday, December 8 Midtjylland 3 AGF Aarhus 0 Randers 1 Esbjerg 0 SonderjyskE 1 Brondby 1 Saturday, December 7 FC Copenhagen 1 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Friday, December 6 Nordsjaelland 2 OB Odense 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 18 10 6 2 32 16 36 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 18 9 5 4 32 20 32 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 18 8 6 4 34 21 30 4 Brondby 18 6 7 5 23 22 25 ------------------------- 5 Randers 18 5 8 5 24 27 23 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 18 6 5 7 20 25 23 7 OB Odense 18 5 7 6 28 26 22 8 AGF Aarhus 18 6 4 8 25 33 22 9 Viborg 18 5 6 7 28 34 21 10 FC Vestsjaelland 18 5 6 7 20 26 21 ------------------------- 11 Esbjerg 18 5 4 9 29 28 19 12 SonderjyskE 18 4 4 10 17 34 16 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation