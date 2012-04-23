April 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Danish championship results
and standings on Monday
OB Odense 1 AGF Aarhus 2
Sunday
Brondby 0 Midtjylland 2
FC Copenhagen 2 Horsens 1
Silkeborg IF 3 Lyngby 0
SonderjyskE 2 HB Koge 1
Saturday
AaB Aalborg 0 Nordsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 17 7 3 47 20 58
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 27 16 4 7 37 19 52
-------------------------
3 Horsens 27 13 6 8 41 32 45
4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 41 35 45
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 27 9 12 6 33 27 39
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 27 10 8 9 43 38 38
7 SonderjyskE 27 10 7 10 36 39 37
8 AaB Aalborg 27 9 8 10 36 36 35
9 Brondby 27 8 8 11 28 33 32
10 OB Odense 27 7 6 14 38 45 27
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 27 6 4 17 26 48 22
12 HB Koge 27 3 6 18 26 60 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
(Editing by Ed Osmond)