April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 12
Midtjylland 0 OB Odense 2
Friday, April 11
SonderjyskE 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AaB Aalborg 25 13 7 5 47 30 46
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 45 26 45
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 25 10 9 6 41 30 39
4 Brondby 25 10 9 6 33 27 39
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 26 8 10 8 39 35 34
-------------------------
6 Esbjerg 25 9 6 10 38 31 33
7 Nordsjaelland 25 9 6 10 27 33 33
8 Randers 25 6 11 8 29 37 29
9 FC Vestsjaelland 26 6 11 9 24 34 29
10 AGF Aarhus 25 8 5 12 33 46 29
-------------------------
11 Viborg 25 6 9 10 34 44 27
12 SonderjyskE 26 6 7 13 28 45 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 13
Randers v Viborg (1200)
FC Copenhagen v AGF Aarhus (1500)
AaB Aalborg v Brondby (1700)
Monday, April 14
Nordsjaelland v Esbjerg (1700)