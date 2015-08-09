Aug 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 9
Esbjerg 0 SonderjyskE 4
FC Copenhagen 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Randers 3 Brondby 3
Saturday, August 8
Hobro IK 1 Viborg 1
Friday, August 7
OB Odense 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 3 3 0 0 5 1 9
-------------------------
2 AGF Aarhus 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
3 OB Odense 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
-------------------------
4 FC Copenhagen 3 2 1 0 6 3 7
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 4 2 0 2 8 5 6
6 Viborg 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
7 Randers 3 1 1 1 8 6 4
8 AaB Aalborg 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
9 Hobro IK 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
10 Nordsjaelland 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
11 Brondby 4 0 1 3 5 9 1
-------------------------
12 Esbjerg 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 10
AaB Aalborg v Midtjylland (1700)