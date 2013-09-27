Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 27
Viborg 2 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 9 6 3 0 17 7 21
-------------------------
2 Viborg 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
-------------------------
3 Esbjerg 9 4 2 3 20 12 14
4 AaB Aalborg 9 4 2 3 14 12 14
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 9 4 1 4 16 17 13
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 10 3 4 3 10 12 13
7 Randers 9 3 3 3 13 15 12
8 SonderjyskE 9 3 2 4 9 12 11
9 FC Copenhagen 9 2 4 3 13 13 10
10 OB Odense 9 2 4 3 13 15 10
-------------------------
11 Brondby 9 2 3 4 11 15 9
12 Nordsjaelland 9 1 2 6 8 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 28
Brondby v FC Copenhagen (1400)
Sunday, September 29
Esbjerg v SonderjyskE (1200)
AaB Aalborg v AGF Aarhus (1500)
OB Odense v Midtjylland (1700)
Monday, September 30
Nordsjaelland v Randers (1700)