RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 SonderjyskE 2 AGF Aarhus 2 Friday, April 8 Viborg 1 Midtjylland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 23 14 6 3 40 17 48 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 24 12 4 8 37 27 40 3 Midtjylland 24 11 6 7 36 22 39 ------------------------- 4 AaB Aalborg 23 12 3 8 45 33 39 ------------------------- 5 Brondby 23 10 6 7 30 25 36 6 OB Odense 23 10 4 9 37 39 34 7 Randers 23 9 4 10 30 32 31 8 Viborg 24 8 6 10 26 27 30 9 Nordsjaelland 23 9 2 12 24 33 29 10 AGF Aarhus 24 5 11 8 31 35 26 11 Esbjerg 23 6 7 10 29 40 25 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 23 2 5 16 16 51 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Hobro IK v AaB Aalborg (1100) Randers v FC Copenhagen (1400) Brondby v OB Odense (1600) Monday, April 11 Nordsjaelland v Esbjerg (1700)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.