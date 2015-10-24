Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 24
Viborg 4 Esbjerg 2
Friday, October 23
Hobro IK 3 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 12 8 3 1 16 4 27
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 12 7 3 2 20 10 24
3 SonderjyskE 12 7 0 5 21 15 21
-------------------------
4 AaB Aalborg 12 6 1 5 24 17 19
-------------------------
5 Randers 12 6 1 5 19 17 19
6 Brondby 12 5 3 4 17 14 18
7 AGF Aarhus 13 4 4 5 19 19 16
8 OB Odense 12 5 1 6 21 23 16
9 Nordsjaelland 12 5 1 6 12 20 16
10 Viborg 13 4 2 7 10 18 14
11 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 16 24 11
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 13 2 2 9 11 25 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 25
Nordsjaelland v AaB Aalborg (1230)
SonderjyskE v FC Copenhagen (1500)
Brondby v Midtjylland (1700)
Monday, October 26
Randers v OB Odense (1800)