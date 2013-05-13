May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 13
Horsens 2 Silkeborg IF 0
Sunday, May 12
AaB Aalborg 1 Brondby 1
FC Copenhagen 0 Esbjerg 2
Midtjylland 3 Randers 0
Saturday, May 11
AGF Aarhus 2 SonderjyskE 1
Friday, May 10
Nordsjaelland 4 OB Odense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 FC Copenhagen 31 18 10 3 61 30 64
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 31 16 9 6 59 33 57
-------------------------
3 Randers 31 14 6 11 33 40 48
4 AaB Aalborg 31 13 7 11 49 41 46
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 31 12 8 11 32 29 44
-------------------------
6 Midtjylland 31 11 10 10 47 44 43
7 AGF Aarhus 31 10 8 13 45 46 38
8 OB Odense 31 10 7 14 47 50 37
9 SonderjyskE 31 11 4 16 48 54 37
10 Horsens 31 8 10 13 29 44 34
-------------------------
11 Brondby 31 7 12 12 34 45 33
12 Silkeborg IF 31 8 5 18 34 62 29
-------------------------
C - Champion
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation