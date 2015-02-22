Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 22
AaB Aalborg 1 Brondby 0
FC Copenhagen 2 FC Vestsjaelland 0
SonderjyskE 1 Hobro IK 0
Saturday, February 21
Silkeborg IF 1 Esbjerg 3
Friday, February 20
Nordsjaelland 0 Randers 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 17 13 1 3 34 18 40
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 18 10 5 3 21 12 35
3 Randers 18 10 4 4 20 11 34
-------------------------
4 Brondby 18 8 3 7 21 18 27
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 18 6 7 5 17 14 25
6 Nordsjaelland 18 7 4 7 19 23 25
7 Esbjerg 18 5 8 5 26 20 23
8 SonderjyskE 18 4 11 3 17 17 23
9 Hobro IK 18 5 6 7 24 26 21
10 OB Odense 17 5 4 8 19 23 19
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 18 4 3 11 17 33 15
12 Silkeborg IF 18 0 4 14 9 29 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 23
Midtjylland v OB Odense (1800)