April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 13
AaB Aalborg 2 Brondby 0
FC Copenhagen 1 AGF Aarhus 0
Randers 3 Viborg 1
Saturday, April 12
Midtjylland 0 OB Odense 2
Friday, April 11
SonderjyskE 1 FC Vestsjaelland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AaB Aalborg 26 14 7 5 49 30 49
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 26 13 6 7 45 26 45
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 26 11 9 6 42 30 42
4 Brondby 26 10 9 7 33 29 39
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 26 8 10 8 39 35 34
-------------------------
6 Esbjerg 25 9 6 10 38 31 33
7 Nordsjaelland 25 9 6 10 27 33 33
8 Randers 26 7 11 8 32 38 32
9 FC Vestsjaelland 26 6 11 9 24 34 29
10 AGF Aarhus 26 8 5 13 33 47 29
-------------------------
11 Viborg 26 6 9 11 35 47 27
12 SonderjyskE 26 6 7 13 28 45 25
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 14
Nordsjaelland v Esbjerg (1700)