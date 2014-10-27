Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 27
Nordsjaelland 0 AaB Aalborg 1
Sunday, October 26
Esbjerg 0 Brondby 0
Hobro IK 0 FC Copenhagen 2
Randers 3 OB Odense 0
Saturday, October 25
SonderjyskE 1 Midtjylland 1
Friday, October 24
Silkeborg IF 1 FC Vestsjaelland 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 12 9 1 2 26 13 28
-------------------------
2 Randers 12 6 3 3 12 8 21
3 FC Copenhagen 12 6 3 3 13 11 21
-------------------------
4 Nordsjaelland 12 6 2 4 17 17 20
-------------------------
5 Brondby 12 5 3 4 18 12 18
6 Hobro IK 12 4 5 3 17 16 17
7 AaB Aalborg 12 3 6 3 11 10 15
8 SonderjyskE 12 2 8 2 13 14 14
9 FC Vestsjaelland 12 4 2 6 14 21 14
10 Esbjerg 12 2 6 4 13 13 12
-------------------------
11 OB Odense 12 2 3 7 12 19 9
12 Silkeborg IF 12 0 4 8 7 19 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation