Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 6
OB Odense 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Friday, December 5
Randers 0 SonderjyskE 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 16 13 1 2 34 15 40
-------------------------
2 Randers 17 9 4 4 17 11 31
3 FC Copenhagen 16 8 5 3 16 12 29
-------------------------
4 Brondby 16 7 3 6 20 17 24
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 16 7 3 6 19 20 24
6 AaB Aalborg 17 5 7 5 16 14 22
7 Hobro IK 16 5 5 6 23 24 20
8 SonderjyskE 17 3 11 3 16 17 20
9 Esbjerg 16 4 7 5 23 19 19
10 OB Odense 17 5 4 8 19 23 19
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 16 4 2 10 16 30 14
12 Silkeborg IF 16 0 4 12 8 25 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 7
FC Vestsjaelland v Hobro IK (1300)
Brondby v Silkeborg IF (1600)
FC Copenhagen v Midtjylland (1800)
Monday, December 8
Esbjerg v Nordsjaelland (1800)