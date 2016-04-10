April 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 10
Brondby 1 OB Odense 0
Hobro IK 0 AaB Aalborg 2
Randers 1 FC Copenhagen 1
Saturday, April 9
SonderjyskE 2 AGF Aarhus 2
Friday, April 8
Viborg 1 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 24 14 7 3 41 18 49
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 24 13 3 8 47 33 42
3 SonderjyskE 24 12 4 8 37 27 40
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 24 11 6 7 36 22 39
-------------------------
5 Brondby 24 11 6 7 31 25 39
6 OB Odense 24 10 4 10 37 40 34
7 Randers 24 9 5 10 31 33 32
8 Viborg 24 8 6 10 26 27 30
9 Nordsjaelland 23 9 2 12 24 33 29
10 AGF Aarhus 24 5 11 8 31 35 26
11 Esbjerg 23 6 7 10 29 40 25
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 24 2 5 17 16 53 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 11
Nordsjaelland v Esbjerg (1700)