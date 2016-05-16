Soccer-False neo-Nazi claims drive Zozulya out of Rayo
MADRID, Feb 2 Ukraine striker Roman Zozulya returned to Real Betis hours into a loan move to Rayo Vallecano after he was falsely called a neo-Nazi by his new club's fans.
May 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 16 Esbjerg 2 Brondby 3 FC Copenhagen 2 Nordsjaelland 0 Viborg 2 Randers 3 Sunday, May 15 OB Odense 0 Hobro IK 1 Saturday, May 14 Midtjylland 3 SonderjyskE 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 FC Copenhagen 30 19 8 3 54 22 65 ------------------------- 2 SonderjyskE 30 17 4 9 50 33 55 3 Midtjylland 30 15 7 8 51 31 52 4 Brondby 30 15 6 9 40 34 51 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 29 15 4 10 53 37 49 6 Randers 30 12 7 11 40 39 43 7 OB Odense 30 13 4 13 45 45 43 8 Viborg 30 9 7 14 32 41 34 9 Nordsjaelland 30 10 4 16 30 44 34 10 AGF Aarhus 29 6 12 11 39 43 30 11 Esbjerg 30 6 9 15 34 56 27 ------------------------- R12 Hobro IK 30 3 6 21 22 65 15 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round 12: Relegation
AMSTERDAM, Feb 2 Former France international Nicolas Anelka is joining Roda JC Kerkrade as a consultant for the Dutch top flight side, the club said on Thursday.
LIBREVILLE, Feb 2 It is a script that would require a cast-iron suspension of disbelief, but film makers would have no shortage of material to document the exploits of 44-year-old goalkeeper Essam El Hadary, whose heroics helped Egypt reach the African Nations Cup final on Wednesday.