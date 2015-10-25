Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 25
Brondby 2 Midtjylland 1
Nordsjaelland 3 AaB Aalborg 0
SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 2
Saturday, October 24
Viborg 4 Esbjerg 2
Friday, October 23
Hobro IK 3 AGF Aarhus 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 3 2 22 11 27
-------------------------
2 Midtjylland 13 8 3 2 17 6 27
3 SonderjyskE 13 7 0 6 22 17 21
-------------------------
4 Brondby 13 6 3 4 19 15 21
-------------------------
5 AaB Aalborg 13 6 1 6 24 20 19
6 Randers 12 6 1 5 19 17 19
7 Nordsjaelland 13 6 1 6 15 20 19
8 AGF Aarhus 13 4 4 5 19 19 16
9 OB Odense 12 5 1 6 21 23 16
10 Viborg 13 4 2 7 10 18 14
11 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 16 24 11
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 13 2 2 9 11 25 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, October 26
Randers v OB Odense (1800)