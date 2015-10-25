Oct 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, October 25 Brondby 2 Midtjylland 1 Nordsjaelland 3 AaB Aalborg 0 SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 2 Saturday, October 24 Viborg 4 Esbjerg 2 Friday, October 23 Hobro IK 3 AGF Aarhus 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 13 8 3 2 22 11 27 ------------------------- 2 Midtjylland 13 8 3 2 17 6 27 3 SonderjyskE 13 7 0 6 22 17 21 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 13 6 3 4 19 15 21 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 13 6 1 6 24 20 19 6 Randers 12 6 1 5 19 17 19 7 Nordsjaelland 13 6 1 6 15 20 19 8 AGF Aarhus 13 4 4 5 19 19 16 9 OB Odense 12 5 1 6 21 23 16 10 Viborg 13 4 2 7 10 18 14 11 Esbjerg 13 2 5 6 16 24 11 ------------------------- 12 Hobro IK 13 2 2 9 11 25 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, October 26 Randers v OB Odense (1800)