Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Randers 0 AaB Aalborg 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 17 11 5 1 38 15 38 2 Nordsjaelland 17 9 5 3 33 16 32 ------------------------- 3 AaB Aalborg 18 10 2 6 33 21 32 4 Randers 18 8 4 6 23 28 28 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 17 7 4 6 28 23 25 ------------------------- 6 OB Odense 17 7 4 6 28 25 25 7 Horsens 17 5 8 4 18 22 23 8 Midtjylland 17 4 6 7 23 28 18 9 SonderjyskE 17 5 2 10 23 36 17 10 Esbjerg 17 3 7 7 16 19 16 ------------------------- 11 Silkeborg IF 17 4 2 11 16 36 14 12 Brondby 17 2 7 8 17 27 13 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Silkeborg IF v OB Odense (1600) Sunday, November 25 Esbjerg v Nordsjaelland (1300) SonderjyskE v FC Copenhagen (1600) Brondby v Horsens (1815) Monday, November 26 AGF Aarhus v Midtjylland (1800)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.