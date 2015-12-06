Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 6
Esbjerg 0 SonderjyskE 1
FC Copenhagen 4 OB Odense 1
Nordsjaelland 0 Brondby 2
Saturday, December 5
Hobro IK 0 Randers 0
Friday, December 4
AGF Aarhus 2 Midtjylland 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 17 10 5 2 30 12 35
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 17 10 1 6 37 23 31
3 Midtjylland 17 9 4 4 26 14 31
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 18 10 1 7 28 20 31
-------------------------
5 Brondby 18 8 5 5 27 20 29
6 Randers 18 8 3 7 27 26 27
7 OB Odense 18 7 3 8 29 35 24
8 Nordsjaelland 18 7 1 10 18 27 22
9 AGF Aarhus 18 5 6 7 23 26 21
10 Viborg 17 6 3 8 15 21 21
11 Esbjerg 18 3 6 9 24 37 15
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 18 2 4 12 15 38 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 7
AaB Aalborg v Viborg (1800)