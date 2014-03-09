March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 9 Brondby 4 Nordsjaelland 1 OB Odense 0 FC Copenhagen 1 Viborg 1 Esbjerg 3 Saturday, March 8 AGF Aarhus 2 AaB Aalborg 5 Friday, March 7 FC Vestsjaelland 1 Randers 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 20 11 6 3 38 19 39 ------------------------- 2 AaB Aalborg 21 10 7 4 39 24 37 ------------------------- 3 FC Copenhagen 21 9 7 5 37 27 34 4 Brondby 21 8 8 5 30 25 32 ------------------------- 5 Esbjerg 21 8 4 9 35 30 28 ------------------------- 6 Nordsjaelland 21 7 5 9 24 31 26 7 AGF Aarhus 21 7 5 9 30 40 26 8 OB Odense 21 6 7 8 30 29 25 9 Randers 21 5 10 6 26 30 25 10 FC Vestsjaelland 21 5 8 8 21 31 23 ------------------------- 11 Viborg 21 5 7 9 30 40 22 12 SonderjyskE 20 5 4 11 22 36 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 10 Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1800)