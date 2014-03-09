March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 9
Brondby 4 Nordsjaelland 1
OB Odense 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Viborg 1 Esbjerg 3
Saturday, March 8
AGF Aarhus 2 AaB Aalborg 5
Friday, March 7
FC Vestsjaelland 1 Randers 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 20 11 6 3 38 19 39
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 21 10 7 4 39 24 37
-------------------------
3 FC Copenhagen 21 9 7 5 37 27 34
4 Brondby 21 8 8 5 30 25 32
-------------------------
5 Esbjerg 21 8 4 9 35 30 28
-------------------------
6 Nordsjaelland 21 7 5 9 24 31 26
7 AGF Aarhus 21 7 5 9 30 40 26
8 OB Odense 21 6 7 8 30 29 25
9 Randers 21 5 10 6 26 30 25
10 FC Vestsjaelland 21 5 8 8 21 31 23
-------------------------
11 Viborg 21 5 7 9 30 40 22
12 SonderjyskE 20 5 4 11 22 36 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, March 10
Midtjylland v SonderjyskE (1800)