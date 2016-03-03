March 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Thursday
Thursday, March 3
Midtjylland 0 FC Copenhagen 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 19 12 5 2 33 13 41
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 19 11 2 6 40 24 35
3 Midtjylland 19 9 5 5 27 16 32
-------------------------
4 SonderjyskE 19 10 2 7 29 21 32
-------------------------
5 Brondby 19 9 5 5 28 20 32
6 Randers 19 8 4 7 28 27 28
7 OB Odense 19 7 4 8 31 37 25
8 Nordsjaelland 19 7 2 10 19 28 23
9 AGF Aarhus 19 5 7 7 25 28 22
10 Viborg 19 6 4 9 16 24 22
11 Esbjerg 19 3 6 10 25 39 15
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 19 2 4 13 15 39 10
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, March 4
AaB Aalborg v OB Odense (1700)
Saturday, March 5
Hobro IK v Viborg (1500)
Sunday, March 6
Esbjerg v Randers (1200)
SonderjyskE v Brondby (1500)
AGF Aarhus v FC Copenhagen (1700)
Monday, March 7
Nordsjaelland v Midtjylland (1800)