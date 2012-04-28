April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the Danish championship matches on Saturday Nordsjaelland 5 AGF Aarhus 3

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 27 17 7 3 47 20 58 ------------------------- 2 Nordsjaelland 28 17 4 7 42 22 55 ------------------------- 3 Horsens 27 13 6 8 41 32 45 4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 41 35 45 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 28 9 12 7 36 32 39 ------------------------- 6 Silkeborg IF 27 10 8 9 43 38 38 7 SonderjyskE 27 10 7 10 36 39 37 8 AaB Aalborg 27 9 8 10 36 36 35 9 Brondby 27 8 8 11 28 33 32 10 OB Odense 27 7 6 14 38 45 27 ------------------------- 11 Lyngby 27 6 4 17 26 48 22 12 HB Koge 27 3 6 18 26 60 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 29 Lyngby v Midtjylland (1200) HB Koge v Horsens (1400) SonderjyskE v Brondby (1400) FC Copenhagen v AaB Aalborg (1600) Monday, April 30 Silkeborg IF v OB Odense (1700)