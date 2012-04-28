April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
Danish championship matches on Saturday
Nordsjaelland 5 AGF Aarhus 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 27 17 7 3 47 20 58
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 28 17 4 7 42 22 55
-------------------------
3 Horsens 27 13 6 8 41 32 45
4 Midtjylland 27 13 6 8 41 35 45
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 28 9 12 7 36 32 39
-------------------------
6 Silkeborg IF 27 10 8 9 43 38 38
7 SonderjyskE 27 10 7 10 36 39 37
8 AaB Aalborg 27 9 8 10 36 36 35
9 Brondby 27 8 8 11 28 33 32
10 OB Odense 27 7 6 14 38 45 27
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 27 6 4 17 26 48 22
12 HB Koge 27 3 6 18 26 60 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 29
Lyngby v Midtjylland (1200)
HB Koge v Horsens (1400)
SonderjyskE v Brondby (1400)
FC Copenhagen v AaB Aalborg (1600)
Monday, April 30
Silkeborg IF v OB Odense (1700)