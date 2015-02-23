Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
Feb 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, February 23 Midtjylland 3 OB Odense 0 Sunday, February 22 AaB Aalborg 1 Brondby 0 FC Copenhagen 2 FC Vestsjaelland 0 SonderjyskE 1 Hobro IK 0 Saturday, February 21 Silkeborg IF 1 Esbjerg 3 Friday, February 20 Nordsjaelland 0 Randers 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 18 14 1 3 37 18 43 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 18 10 5 3 21 12 35 3 Randers 18 10 4 4 20 11 34 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 18 8 3 7 21 18 27 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 18 6 7 5 17 14 25 6 Nordsjaelland 18 7 4 7 19 23 25 7 Esbjerg 18 5 8 5 26 20 23 8 SonderjyskE 18 4 11 3 17 17 23 9 Hobro IK 18 5 6 7 24 26 21 10 OB Odense 18 5 4 9 19 26 19 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 18 4 3 11 17 33 15 12 Silkeborg IF 18 0 4 14 9 29 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.