Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 19
Nordsjaelland 3 Silkeborg IF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 12 7 5 0 29 13 26
2 AaB Aalborg 12 7 2 3 27 12 23
-------------------------
3 Nordsjaelland 13 6 4 3 26 13 22
4 AGF Aarhus 12 6 3 3 23 14 21
-------------------------
5 Randers 12 6 1 5 15 21 19
-------------------------
6 OB Odense 12 5 3 4 15 17 18
7 Horsens 12 3 6 3 15 20 15
8 SonderjyskE 12 4 2 6 17 23 14
9 Midtjylland 12 3 3 6 17 23 12
10 Silkeborg IF 13 3 2 8 11 29 11
-------------------------
11 Esbjerg 12 2 4 6 12 15 10
12 Brondby 12 1 5 6 12 19 8
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 20
AaB Aalborg v SonderjyskE (1500)
Sunday, October 21
Horsens v Esbjerg (1200)
Midtjylland v OB Odense (1500)
FC Copenhagen v Brondby (1700)
Monday, October 22
AGF Aarhus v Randers (1700)