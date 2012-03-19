March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Danish championship results
and standings on Monday
HB Koge 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Sunday
FC Copenhagen 0 Midtjylland 0
Nordsjaelland 1 Brondby 2
Lyngby 1 OB Odense 0
SonderjyskE 2 Silkeborg IF 4
Saturday
AGF Aarhus 1 Horsens 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 21 13 5 3 34 17 44
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 21 12 3 6 28 16 39
-------------------------
3 Horsens 21 10 5 6 36 28 35
4 Midtjylland 21 10 4 7 32 29 34
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 21 7 10 4 26 20 31
-------------------------
6 AaB Aalborg 21 8 7 6 30 27 31
7 Silkeborg IF 21 8 6 7 34 30 30
8 OB Odense 21 7 5 9 34 34 26
9 Brondby 21 6 7 8 23 24 25
10 SonderjyskE 21 5 6 10 23 35 21
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 21 5 3 13 20 35 18
12 HB Koge 21 2 5 14 19 44 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation
