Aug 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, August 14
Midtjylland 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 5 4 1 0 7 1 13
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
3 AGF Aarhus 4 2 2 0 7 5 8
-------------------------
4 OB Odense 4 2 1 1 7 4 7
-------------------------
5 SonderjyskE 4 2 0 2 8 5 6
6 Viborg 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
7 Randers 3 1 1 1 8 6 4
8 AaB Aalborg 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
8 Hobro IK 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
10 Nordsjaelland 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
11 Brondby 4 0 1 3 5 9 1
-------------------------
12 Esbjerg 4 0 1 3 3 9 1
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, August 15
AGF Aarhus v AaB Aalborg (1400)
Sunday, August 16
Nordsjaelland v Esbjerg (1130)
Viborg v Brondby (1400)
OB Odense v Randers (1600)
Monday, August 17
SonderjyskE v Hobro IK (1700)