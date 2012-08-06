Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, August 6
SonderjyskE 0 Horsens 2
Sunday, August 5
AGF Aarhus 3 Brondby 1
Midtjylland 2 Randers 1
Saturday, August 4
AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 1
Esbjerg 1 FC Copenhagen 2
Friday, August 3
Silkeborg IF 0 OB Odense 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 4 3 1 0 10 4 10
2 SonderjyskE 4 2 1 1 9 5 7
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 4 2 1 1 9 8 7
4 OB Odense 4 2 1 1 3 2 7
-------------------------
5 Horsens 4 2 1 1 6 6 7
-------------------------
6 Randers 4 2 0 2 5 9 6
7 Nordsjaelland 4 1 2 1 7 5 5
8 AGF Aarhus 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
9 AaB Aalborg 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
10 Brondby 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
10 Silkeborg IF 4 1 0 3 4 7 3
-------------------------
12 Esbjerg 4 0 1 3 4 7 1
1-2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation