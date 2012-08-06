Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, August 6 SonderjyskE 0 Horsens 2 Sunday, August 5 AGF Aarhus 3 Brondby 1 Midtjylland 2 Randers 1 Saturday, August 4 AaB Aalborg 1 Nordsjaelland 1 Esbjerg 1 FC Copenhagen 2 Friday, August 3 Silkeborg IF 0 OB Odense 1

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 4 3 1 0 10 4 10 2 SonderjyskE 4 2 1 1 9 5 7 ------------------------- 3 Midtjylland 4 2 1 1 9 8 7 4 OB Odense 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 ------------------------- 5 Horsens 4 2 1 1 6 6 7 ------------------------- 6 Randers 4 2 0 2 5 9 6 7 Nordsjaelland 4 1 2 1 7 5 5 8 AGF Aarhus 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 9 AaB Aalborg 4 1 2 1 4 6 5 10 Brondby 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 10 Silkeborg IF 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 ------------------------- 12 Esbjerg 4 0 1 3 4 7 1 1-2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation