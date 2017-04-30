Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
We will bring all the latest transfer news from around Europe as teams begin improving their squads for next season. (SOCCER-COUNTRY-TEAM/ expect throughout)
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship Champions Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Brondby 1 SonderjyskE 1 FC Copenhagen 3 Lyngby 0 Saturday, April 29 Midtjylland 3 Nordsjaelland 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 31 23 8 0 67 13 77 ------------------------- 2 Brondby 31 18 8 5 59 28 62 ------------------------- 3 Midtjylland 31 12 9 10 55 39 45 ------------------------- 4 Lyngby 31 12 7 12 30 33 43 5 Nordsjaelland 31 11 9 11 49 47 42 6 SonderjyskE 31 10 10 11 35 44 40 1: Champions League preliminary round 2: Europa League preliminary round 3: Europa League play-off
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara