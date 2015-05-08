Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Randers 2 Nordsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 27 20 4 3 57 26 64 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 27 15 7 5 34 19 52 3 Brondby 27 13 5 9 33 23 44 ------------------------- 4 Randers 28 12 8 8 33 25 44 ------------------------- 5 AaB Aalborg 27 10 8 9 34 26 38 6 Nordsjaelland 28 11 5 12 32 35 38 7 Hobro IK 27 10 8 9 33 37 38 8 OB Odense 27 9 5 13 27 36 32 9 SonderjyskE 27 6 13 8 26 34 31 10 Esbjerg 27 6 10 11 34 37 28 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 27 7 4 16 25 47 25 12 Silkeborg IF 27 2 7 18 21 44 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Esbjerg v Silkeborg IF (1500) Sunday, May 10 Hobro IK v SonderjyskE (1200) OB Odense v Midtjylland (1500) Brondby v AaB Aalborg (1700) Monday, May 11 FC Vestsjaelland v FC Copenhagen (1700)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.