April 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Danish championship on Monday
Silkeborg IF 1 OB Odense 1
Sunday, April 29
FC Copenhagen 3 AaB Aalborg 0
HB Koge 2 Horsens 1
Lyngby 1 Midtjylland 2
SonderjyskE 3 Brondby 3
Saturday, April 28
Nordsjaelland 5 AGF Aarhus 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 28 18 7 3 50 20 61
-------------------------
2 Nordsjaelland 28 17 4 7 42 22 55
-------------------------
3 Midtjylland 28 14 6 8 43 36 48
4 Horsens 28 13 6 9 42 34 45
-------------------------
5 Silkeborg IF 28 10 9 9 44 39 39
-------------------------
6 AGF Aarhus 28 9 12 7 36 32 39
7 SonderjyskE 28 10 8 10 39 42 38
8 AaB Aalborg 28 9 8 11 36 39 35
9 Brondby 28 8 9 11 31 36 33
10 OB Odense 28 7 7 14 39 46 28
-------------------------
11 Lyngby 28 6 4 18 27 50 22
12 HB Koge 28 4 6 18 28 61 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation