Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 30
Nordsjaelland 1 Randers 0
Sunday, September 29
AaB Aalborg 0 AGF Aarhus 0
Esbjerg 4 SonderjyskE 1
OB Odense 1 Midtjylland 1
Saturday, September 28
Brondby 3 FC Copenhagen 2
Friday, September 27
Viborg 2 FC Vestsjaelland 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 10 6 4 0 18 8 22
-------------------------
2 Esbjerg 10 5 2 3 24 13 17
-------------------------
3 Viborg 10 4 4 2 17 14 16
4 AaB Aalborg 10 4 3 3 14 12 15
-------------------------
5 AGF Aarhus 10 4 2 4 16 17 14
-------------------------
6 FC Vestsjaelland 10 3 4 3 10 12 13
7 Brondby 10 3 3 4 14 17 12
8 Randers 10 3 3 4 13 16 12
9 OB Odense 10 2 5 3 14 16 11
10 SonderjyskE 10 3 2 5 10 16 11
-------------------------
11 FC Copenhagen 10 2 4 4 15 16 10
12 Nordsjaelland 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation