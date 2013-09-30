Sept 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 30 Nordsjaelland 1 Randers 0 Sunday, September 29 AaB Aalborg 0 AGF Aarhus 0 Esbjerg 4 SonderjyskE 1 OB Odense 1 Midtjylland 1 Saturday, September 28 Brondby 3 FC Copenhagen 2 Friday, September 27 Viborg 2 FC Vestsjaelland 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 10 6 4 0 18 8 22 ------------------------- 2 Esbjerg 10 5 2 3 24 13 17 ------------------------- 3 Viborg 10 4 4 2 17 14 16 4 AaB Aalborg 10 4 3 3 14 12 15 ------------------------- 5 AGF Aarhus 10 4 2 4 16 17 14 ------------------------- 6 FC Vestsjaelland 10 3 4 3 10 12 13 7 Brondby 10 3 3 4 14 17 12 8 Randers 10 3 3 4 13 16 12 9 OB Odense 10 2 5 3 14 16 11 10 SonderjyskE 10 3 2 5 10 16 11 ------------------------- 11 FC Copenhagen 10 2 4 4 15 16 10 12 Nordsjaelland 10 2 2 6 9 17 8 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation