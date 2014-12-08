Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 8
Esbjerg 0 Nordsjaelland 0
Sunday, December 7
Brondby 1 Silkeborg IF 0
FC Copenhagen 3 Midtjylland 0
FC Vestsjaelland 1 Hobro IK 1
Saturday, December 6
OB Odense 1 AaB Aalborg 1
Friday, December 5
Randers 0 SonderjyskE 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 17 13 1 3 34 18 40
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 17 9 5 3 19 12 32
3 Randers 17 9 4 4 17 11 31
-------------------------
4 Brondby 17 8 3 6 21 17 27
-------------------------
5 Nordsjaelland 17 7 4 6 19 20 25
6 AaB Aalborg 17 5 7 5 16 14 22
7 Hobro IK 17 5 6 6 24 25 21
8 Esbjerg 17 4 8 5 23 19 20
9 SonderjyskE 17 3 11 3 16 17 20
10 OB Odense 17 5 4 8 19 23 19
-------------------------
11 FC Vestsjaelland 17 4 3 10 17 31 15
12 Silkeborg IF 17 0 4 13 8 26 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
11-12: Relegation