Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Monday Monday, December 8 Esbjerg 0 Nordsjaelland 0 Sunday, December 7 Brondby 1 Silkeborg IF 0 FC Copenhagen 3 Midtjylland 0 FC Vestsjaelland 1 Hobro IK 1 Saturday, December 6 OB Odense 1 AaB Aalborg 1 Friday, December 5 Randers 0 SonderjyskE 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Midtjylland 17 13 1 3 34 18 40 ------------------------- 2 FC Copenhagen 17 9 5 3 19 12 32 3 Randers 17 9 4 4 17 11 31 ------------------------- 4 Brondby 17 8 3 6 21 17 27 ------------------------- 5 Nordsjaelland 17 7 4 6 19 20 25 6 AaB Aalborg 17 5 7 5 16 14 22 7 Hobro IK 17 5 6 6 24 25 21 8 Esbjerg 17 4 8 5 23 19 20 9 SonderjyskE 17 3 11 3 16 17 20 10 OB Odense 17 5 4 8 19 23 19 ------------------------- 11 FC Vestsjaelland 17 4 3 10 17 31 15 12 Silkeborg IF 17 0 4 13 8 26 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 11-12: Relegation