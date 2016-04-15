April 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 15
Nordsjaelland 2 Hobro IK 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FC Copenhagen 24 14 7 3 41 18 49
-------------------------
2 AaB Aalborg 24 13 3 8 47 33 42
3 SonderjyskE 24 12 4 8 37 27 40
-------------------------
4 Midtjylland 24 11 6 7 36 22 39
-------------------------
5 Brondby 24 11 6 7 31 25 39
6 OB Odense 24 10 4 10 37 40 34
7 Nordsjaelland 25 10 3 12 26 34 33
8 Randers 24 9 5 10 31 33 32
9 Viborg 24 8 6 10 26 27 30
10 AGF Aarhus 24 5 11 8 31 35 26
11 Esbjerg 24 6 8 10 29 40 26
-------------------------
12 Hobro IK 25 2 5 18 17 55 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 16
AGF Aarhus v Randers (1400)
Sunday, April 17
OB Odense v Viborg (1100)
AaB Aalborg v SonderjyskE (1400)
FC Copenhagen v Brondby (1600)
Monday, April 18
Esbjerg v Midtjylland (1700)