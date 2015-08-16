Aug 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 16
Nordsjaelland 1 Esbjerg 2
OB Odense 2 Randers 3
Viborg 0 Brondby 4
Saturday, August 15
AGF Aarhus 2 AaB Aalborg 3
Friday, August 14
Midtjylland 0 FC Copenhagen 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Midtjylland 5 4 1 0 7 1 13
-------------------------
2 FC Copenhagen 4 2 2 0 6 3 8
3 AGF Aarhus 5 2 2 1 9 8 8
-------------------------
4 Randers 4 2 1 1 11 8 7
-------------------------
5 OB Odense 5 2 1 2 9 7 7
6 AaB Aalborg 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
7 SonderjyskE 4 2 0 2 8 5 6
8 Viborg 5 1 2 2 3 8 5
9 Brondby 5 1 1 3 9 9 4
10 Hobro IK 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
11 Esbjerg 5 1 1 3 5 10 4
-------------------------
12 Nordsjaelland 5 1 1 3 4 9 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 17
SonderjyskE v Hobro IK (1700)